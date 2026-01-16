Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
16.01.2026 20:10:00
Palantir Stock Falls Hard to Start 2026. Here's What Investors Need to Know
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of investors' favorite artificial intelligence (AI) stocks during this tech boom -- the stock has soared 2,400% over the past three years. This is as Palantir has reported outstanding revenue growth and spoken of ongoing high demand for its software platforms.But at the start of this new year, Palantir wasn't on investors' buy lists. On the first day of trading, the stock fell hard, losing more than 5%. Now, here's what you need to know about this much-talked-about AI stock.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
