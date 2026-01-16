Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 20:10:00

Palantir Stock Falls Hard to Start 2026. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of investors' favorite artificial intelligence (AI) stocks during this tech boom -- the stock has soared 2,400% over the past three years. This is as Palantir has reported outstanding revenue growth and spoken of ongoing high demand for its software platforms.But at the start of this new year, Palantir wasn't on investors' buy lists. On the first day of trading, the stock fell hard, losing more than 5%. Now, here's what you need to know about this much-talked-about AI stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten