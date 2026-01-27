Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

27.01.2026 09:45:00

Palantir Stock for the Next 5 Years: Buy, Hold, or Avoid?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has seen its earnings and stock price soar in recent years thanks to one key thing: the company's ability to help customers immediately apply artificial intelligence (AI) to their needs. Both government and commercial customers have flocked to the software maker's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) over the past several quarters.After such enormous gains, though, investors wonder if this momentum may continue -- especially considering the valuation level of the stock today. Let's take a long-term view and consider whether Palantir stock is a buy, a hold, or a player to avoid for the next five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
