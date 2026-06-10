Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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10.06.2026 21:03:00
Palantir Stock Has Fallen More Than 35% From Its High. Is This the Pullback Long-Term AI Investors Have Been Waiting For?
Shares of Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) slid about 7% over the past five trading days as of this writing, adding to what has become a painful stretch for the artificial intelligence (AI) data and analytics platform specialist. The stock now trades more than 35% below its 52-week high of $207.52 and is down about 26% year to date.The decline stands in sharp contrast to the business itself, which is growing faster than it ever has as a public company. And that contrast raises a question some investors have likely been waiting years to ask: After such a steep fall, is this finally a good time for long-term AI investors to buy one of the market's most debated growth stocks?Even after the pullback, however, the valuation numbers investors must grapple with are still big. Palantir commands a market capitalization of about $306 billion -- against trailing-12-month revenue of just $5.2 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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