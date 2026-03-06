Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

06.03.2026 08:15:00

Palantir Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News from Wall Street

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on fire over the past years, but volatility has been prevalent. The data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has generated stock price gains of 1,730% over the past three years, but has fallen by at least 20% at least 10 times. There's more. During the two years between early 2021 and early 2023, Palantir stock plummeted more than 80% -- so it isn't for the squeamish. The stock currently trades for an eye-popping 241 times earnings and 115 times forward earnings (as of this writing), yet one Wall Street analyst calls Palantir "extraordinary."Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
