Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
06.03.2026 08:15:00
Palantir Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News from Wall Street
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on fire over the past years, but volatility has been prevalent. The data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has generated stock price gains of 1,730% over the past three years, but has fallen by at least 20% at least 10 times. There's more. During the two years between early 2021 and early 2023, Palantir stock plummeted more than 80% -- so it isn't for the squeamish. The stock currently trades for an eye-popping 241 times earnings and 115 times forward earnings (as of this writing), yet one Wall Street analyst calls Palantir "extraordinary."Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
