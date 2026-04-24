Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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24.04.2026 10:48:00

Palantir Stock Investors Just Got Good News from President Trump and the U.S. Government

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is down 30% from its record high, partly due to concerns about its valuation but also because some investors have rotated away from risky growth stocks in favor of safer assets amid economic uncertainty created by the Iran conflict.Palantir has a long history of building software for the U.S. government, especially defense and intelligence agencies. In early April, President Trump gave the data analytics company a shoutout on social media, saying, "Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies."Beyond praise from the president, which accompanied reports that the U.S. military is using Palantir's software to identify targets in Iran, investors recently got more good news about the company's government business. Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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