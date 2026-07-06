Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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06.07.2026 19:45:00
Palantir Stock Is Down 27% This Year. Time To Sell?
The slide in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock might leave investors wondering whether its run has come to an end. The stock has fallen 27% since the beginning of the year and 38% from its all-time high last October.Nonetheless, investors should also remember that it reached those record highs because of its tremendous success in the commercial sector and the productivity gains it has made for its customers. Knowing that, is now the time to sell the stock, or should investors stand pat or possibly even look for buying opportunities?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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