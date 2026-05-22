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Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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22.05.2026 19:15:00

Palantir Stock Is Down 35% From Its All-Time High. Should You Buy the Dip?

For a while, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was one of the best-performing artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to own, and its shares regularly set record highs. However, the market's enthusiasm for it has waned in the past half-year or so. Palantir stock peaked in October, and since then, it has fallen by around 35%. That's a significant course correction, and unlike most other AI stocks, it has been trading sideways and slightly downward since April began.Is Palantir a buy now on the dip? Or is there something else going on?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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