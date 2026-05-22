Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
22.05.2026 19:15:00
Palantir Stock Is Down 35% From Its All-Time High. Should You Buy the Dip?
For a while, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was one of the best-performing artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to own, and its shares regularly set record highs. However, the market's enthusiasm for it has waned in the past half-year or so. Palantir stock peaked in October, and since then, it has fallen by around 35%. That's a significant course correction, and unlike most other AI stocks, it has been trading sideways and slightly downward since April began.Is Palantir a buy now on the dip? Or is there something else going on?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
21.05.26
|London mayor blocks the Met’s £50mn Palantir deal (Financial Times)
|
18.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.26
|Palantir Technologies gegen BigBear.ai: Welche KI-Rüstungsaktie nach den Zahlen stärker wirkt (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
11.05.26
|Rotation im KI-Sektor: Warum AMD und Micron derzeit besser laufen als Palantir Technologies (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Palantir-Aktie nach starken Zahlen dennoch unter Druck (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)