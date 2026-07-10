Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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10.07.2026 12:05:00
Palantir Stock Is Down 36% From Its All-Time High. Time to Buy?
A 36% drop naturally raises the question: Is Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) finally cheap? With this stock, the honest answer is no -- even now.Shares trade near $132 as of this writing, about 36% below their all-time high of $207.52.But this comes at a time when the business is firing on all cylinders. In fact, Pantir's revenue growth rate has been accelerating in recent quarters. Even more, profits are soaring.So what gives? And is this a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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