Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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21.07.2026 19:00:00
Palantir Stock Is Down More Than 35% from Its Peak. Is It Finally a Buy?
Just a few months ago, investors couldn't get enough of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The company -- known for "big data" analytics -- was delivering record earnings, demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) software was surging, and the stock seemed unstoppable.Fast-forward to today, and the mood has changed. Although the business continues to execute at a high level, Palantir's stock has fallen roughly a third from its peak. That naturally raises an important question.Has this correction finally created a buying opportunity, or is the stock still too expensive?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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