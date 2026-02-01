Palantir Aktie



WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

02.02.2026 00:15:00

Palantir Stock is Showing a Disturbing Trend That Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has scored a home run for investors as the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution picked up momentum. The company, thanks to its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), allows customers to apply AI to their needs -- demand for the system has been high and has translated into strong revenue growth. And this has powered the stock higher, with shares advancing 2,200% in three years. So, investors have gotten used to solid earnings reports from Palantir and fantastic stock price performance. And now, with the company's next earnings report set for Feb. 2, all eyes are on Palantir. What's next for Palantir stock? Before answering that question, let's consider the following: Palantir's stock is showing a disturbing trend that investors shouldn't ignore.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
