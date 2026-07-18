Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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18.07.2026 09:45:00
Palantir Stock Slipped 35% From Its Peak. Is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Leader a Safe Buy for the Second Half of 2026?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) shareholders have had a rough past year. Since setting a new all-time high last October, the stock has marched straight down and is off around 35% from that high. This weakness comes despite reporting incredible results, including an 85% growth rate last quarter.Palantir is blowing past all expectations and looks unstoppable from a business standpoint. But is it a safe stock to buy in the second half of 2026?I don't think so, and it's not because of anything the business is doing, either; it's a rock-star business. It has to do with one factor: the difference between a great stock and a terrible one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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