Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
14.11.2025 10:12:00
Palantir Stock vs. Rigetti Computing Stock: Billionaires Buy One and Sell the Other
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are two of the hottest stocks on Wall Street. In the past year, Palantir shares have advanced 210%, while Rigetti shares have advanced 1,800%. Yet, the hedge fund billionaires listed below bought the former and sold the latter in the second quarter.Importantly, both hedge fund managers beat the S&P 500 during the last three years, which makes them good sources of inspiration. But the trades above were made in the second quarter, which ended more than four months ago. Here's what retail investors should know about these popular stocks today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
