Palantir Technologies Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is arguably one of the most controversial stocks on the market. Investors either love or hate the company and aren't afraid to tell you about it.So much noise can muddy the waters for investors who want to get to the company's core and determine whether the stock might fit in their portfolio. It's time to hear both arguments and let the facts talk.Here is the case for and against Palantir stock and which side makes a more compelling case for long-term investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel