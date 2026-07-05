Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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05.07.2026 19:49:00

Palantir Technologies Stock Could Soar 55% in 1 Year, According to Wall Street. Should You Buy It Hand Over Fist?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has lost its mojo on the stock market in recent months. The stock hit a 52-week high on Nov. 3 last year, and since then, it has shed just over 37% of its value as of this writing.Investors have been selling Palantir stock due to its expensive valuation and concerns that AI start-up Anthropic's offerings could dent the company's growth. However, Wall Street analysts are anticipating a major turnaround in Palantir's fortunes over the coming year. But will it live up to their expectations?Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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