ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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29.05.2026 13:20:00
Palantir Trades at 42 Times Forward Sales. ServiceNow Trades at 6 Times Forward Sales. One of These Is the Obvious Buy.
Numbers are important when investing. We're all working toward building our nest eggs to achieve comfortable retirements or put other important financial goals within reach. And numbers -- such as your rate of return on investment and the total amount of money you have socked away -- are the clearest gauge of how you're doing.But here's the part that not everyone says out loud: Sometimes, the raw numbers don't tell the whole story. Take, as an example, the valuations of two software companies that are embracing artificial intelligence -- Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Palantir's software helps businesses and government agencies (including the military) achieve broad goals, while ServiceNow uses AI to help its customers manage human resources and customer service, and coordinate business processes.ServiceNow trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6, meaning the stock's market capitalization is 6 times the revenue investors expect the company to earn in the coming year. Palantir, meanwhile, trades at a much frothier forward P/S of 42. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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