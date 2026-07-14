Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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14.07.2026 23:00:00

Palantir Trades at 64X Sales. Here's Whether That Premium Is Justified.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the few companies that has consistently delivered breathtaking results, living up to all the hype around artificial intelligence (AI). Yet many investors who bought Palantir stock near its highs last year have lost money. It's another reminder that the price investors pay for a stock matters.Fast-forward to today, when Palantir trades at 64 times its trailing-12-month sales. That's still a significant premium over most stocks on Wall Street. Although the stock burned investors last year, I believe Palantir's exceptional business justifies its current premium. That said, investors who buy Palantir stock will want to be careful how they do it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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