26.10.2024 12:45:00
Palantir vs. Adobe: Wall Street Says to Buy One AI Stock and Sell the Other
The most popular stock in the artificial intelligence (AI) software space is undoubtedly Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). The stock is up an incredible 160% this year and dwarfs the performance of the software company that most want to be when they grow up: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Adobe's stock is down 15% this year, but it also belongs in the AI conversation because it is heavily pursuing the AI image-generation market as well as AI video. However, despite Palantir's fantastic year and Adobe's poor one, Wall Street thinks investors would be wise to sell Palantir and buy Adobe.Why? Well, the answer centers around valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
