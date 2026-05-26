Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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26.05.2026 22:09:48

Palantir vs. BigBear.ai: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) represent two distinct paths within the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) market. Choosing between them requires weighing the established scale of a software giant against the prospect of a smaller company’s ability to grow and deliver more asymmetric upside for investors.Palantir is offering AI-powered operating systems for modern enterprise data, while BigBear.ai targets specialized technology solutions for national security and enterprise customers. They are frequently compared because both generate a substantial portion of revenue from government contracts.Palantir sells a suite of platforms, including Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo, to both commercial and government clients. The company has seen significant growth in the commercial sector as businesses integrate its tools to manage complex data operations. Its top three customers accounted for roughly 16% of total revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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