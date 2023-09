Palantir vs. C3.ai: Which Potentially Explosive Growth Stock Is the Better Buy for the Dawning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution?

Excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has helped power explosive gains for a select group of stocks in 2023. Within that category, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is up 137% year to date, and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has soared 147% across the stretch. Which of these high-risk, high-reward growth stocks is better positioned to deliver big wins for long-term investors? Read on for a look at the pros and cons of investing in each company right now and a determination of which is likely the better buy. Founded in 2003, Palantir has been an early mover in big-data, machine-learning, and AI technologies. The recent launch of the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform appears to be powering a new growth phase for the company, and the trend is spurring interest among investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel