Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

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02.06.2026 09:20:00

Palantir vs. Oracle: Which AI Stock Is Worth Buying in 2026?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) have emerged as major beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. But they represent two very different ways to invest in AI.Palantir is the faster-growing company.In the first quarter of 2026, its revenue surged 85% year over year to $1.63 billion. U.S. commercial revenue jumped 133% to $595 million, while total contract value reached $2.41 billion. Management has also raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion, representing an increase of roughly 71% from 2025. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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