Palantir vs. Snowflake: The AI Sell-Off Is Exposing a Critical Difference for 2027

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has fueled remarkable growth across the technology sector, but the recent sell-off has Wall Street reconsidering how much that growth is worth. For investors looking toward 2027, the pullback presents an opportunity to reassess two leading enterprise AI players: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

Both of these companies are benefiting from growing AI adoption, but their distinct business models, financial performance, and valuations present nuanced investment opportunities.

Palantir develops software platforms that help government agencies and businesses integrate complex datasets, improve decision-making, and deploy artificial intelligence. Its Gotham, Foundry, and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) products serve customers ranging from the U.S. military to commercial enterprises.

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