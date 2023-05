Palantir's AI Expertise Is Driving Unprecedented Demand. That Could Just Be the Tip of the Iceberg.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year could arguably be dubbed "the year of artificial intelligence (AI)." Since entering the spotlight in early 2023, the public and investors alike have become enamored with generative AI . This recent technological breakthrough in AI was years in the making and is the foundation of ChatGPT and other high-profile chatbots.Yet, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what AI can accomplish. The process that enabled these advancements has been on the drawing board for years and one of the pioneers behind this technology is data mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). The company has been developing AI tools for the U.S. government and its allies for more than two decades and its enterprise business is finally beginning to gathering steam.