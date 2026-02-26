Founder Aktie

WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074

26.02.2026 23:30:00

Palantir's Billionaire Co-Founder Just Sold These 3 Unbelievable Stocks

Few names carry as much weight in the tech world as Peter Thiel. His track record is legendary, as he co-founded both PayPal and Palantir. He was also one of Facebook's first outside investors. So when he makes moves with the portfolio of his hedge fund, Thiel Macro, investors should pay attention. And now that the latest round of Form 13Fs is available, we're able to see what his actions were during the fourth quarter of 2025.The results were shocking. At first, I couldn't understand why he did what he did in Q4, but the more I think about it, his moves make complete sense for him.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
