Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
03.02.2026 21:39:49
Palantir's Growth Accelerates Again. Time to Buy the Stock?
To even have a chance of living up to its extraordinarily high valuation, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) had to deliver another fantastic quarter when it reported earnings on Monday -- and preferably one featuring accelerating revenue growth. Fortunately for shareholders, that's exactly what the AI (artificial intelligence) data platform company did.Not only did Palantir's fourth quarter deliver massive revenue acceleration, but the company also provided impressive guidance for its fiscal quarter of 2026 and the full year.With growth accelerating, is the growth stock a buy? Or is its valuation simply too high?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
