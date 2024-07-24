|
24.07.2024 13:45:00
Palantir's Stock Is Soaring. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has had a phenomenal 2024, rising 66% so far this year. Performance like that only comes when a business excels, and that's exactly what Palantir is doing. However, stocks sometimes run up in anticipation of these strong business gains, and many investors might be worried they've already missed the boat.So, is this just the beginning for Palantir? Or has it already peaked?With such a strong year-to-date performance, it's likely no surprise that Palantir is involved with artificial intelligence (AI). AI has been all the investing rage over the past year and a half, but for a good reason. With the rise of generative AI models, the technology is becoming more viable for the everyday person. This is a key development, as more people are starting to feel comfortable with AI integration.
