Palatin Technologies Inc. Q3 loss increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$7.63 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$5.73 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 144.4% to $0.22 million from $0.09 million last year.

Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$7.63 Mln. vs. -$5.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.03 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $0.22 Mln vs. $0.09 Mln last year.