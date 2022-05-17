|
17.05.2022 13:37:39
Palatin Technologies Inc. Q3 loss increases in line with estimates
(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$7.63 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$5.73 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 144.4% to $0.22 million from $0.09 million last year.
Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): -$7.63 Mln. vs. -$5.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.03 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $0.22 Mln vs. $0.09 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palatin Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.22
|Ausblick: Palatin Technologies verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Ausblick: Palatin Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.21
|Ausblick: Palatin Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.21
|Ausblick: Palatin Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.20
|Ausblick: Palatin Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)