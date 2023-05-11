|
11.05.2023 22:15:00
Palatin to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on May 16, 2023
CRANBURY, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2023 operating results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.
Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on May 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.
Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast
Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Results Press Release
05/16/2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call-Live
05/16/2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET
US Toll Free Dial-In Number:
1-888-506-0062
International Dial-In Number:
1-973-528-0011
Participant Access Code:
555988
Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call-Replay
05/16/2023-05/30/2023
US Toll Free Dial-In Number:
1-877-481-4010
International Dial-In Number:
1-919-882-2331
Participant Access Code:
48459
The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com or by accessing this link.
About Palatin
Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-may-16-2023-301822770.html
SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.
