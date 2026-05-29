SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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29.05.2026 20:40:23
Pale Fire Capital Adds to Ziff Davis Stake Valued at $117 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
Pale Fire Capital SE reported buying 1,573,414 shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in its quarterly disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing) dated May 14, 2026. The estimated value of the trade is $57.86 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $74.26 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movement.The fund increased its Ziff Davis holdings, which now comprise 10.26% of its 13F assets under management.Top five holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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