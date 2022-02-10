Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
10.02.2022 19:05:33
Palin calls New York Times the 'Goliath' in libel dispute
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting.Palin used her second day on witness stand to accuse the Times of deliberately fabricating lies that hurt her reputation — the basis of a lawsuit accusing the newspaper of libel that has resulted in a trial in federal court in Manhattan.“It was devastating to read a false accusation that I had anything to do with murder,” Palin said. “I felt powerless – that I was up against Goliath. The people were David. I was David.”She added: “When you know lies are told about you … that causes some stress. Hard to get a good night’s sleep.”Palin sued the Times for unspecified damages in 2017, about a decade after she burst onto the national stage as the Republican vice-presidential nominee. She alleged the newspaper had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with the editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.On Thursday, Palin said her view was, “The New York Times, the be all and end all, the loud voice in the media, had … taken a knee-jerk reaction and tried to score political points, trying to politicize horrific violence.”In a correction two days after the editorial was published, The Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.The jury will have to decide whether former editorial page editor James Bennet acted with “actual malice,” meaning he knew what he wrote was false, or with “reckless disregard” for the truth when he inserted the disputed wording into the piece.A contrite Bennet testified Wednesday that he botched the edit – “I’ve regretted it pretty much every day since” – but meant no harm.The Times lawyers have argued Palin’s brand has not suffered from the episode, pointing out that she still appears on Fox News, gets hired for speaking engagements and has occasional paid gigs on TV shows like “The Masked Singer.”When asked about the show on cross-examination Thursday, she said, “It was the most fun 90 seconds of my life.”這篇文章 Palin calls New York Times the 'Goliath' in libel dispute 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu New York Times Co Conv. Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu New York Times Co Conv. Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The New York Times Co.
|35,99
|-0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.