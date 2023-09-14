Palm Beach Tan® Raises $105,000 for Maui Relief Fund

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach Tan , Inc., the nation's largest indoor tanning provider, is proud to announce a $105,000 donation to the Maui Relief Fund, thanks to the generous support of its customers, franchisees, and corporate team.

"I want to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to all of those who joined us in this effort to help the people of Maui," said Diane Lucas, CEO of Palm Beach Tan. "This contribution is a testament to the generosity and compassion of our community, and I'm immensely proud of the support shown to those in need."

Palm Beach Tan held the fundraiser over Labor Day weekend, donating half of the profits from every Premier Collection® product sold to the Maui Relief Fund.

The fund, established by the Hawaii Community Foundation, is playing a vital role in providing rapid response and recovery resources to those affected by the recent devastation in Maui.

"This island means so much to me personally and to our brand, and it's inspired so much of who we are today," Lucas added. "This initiative reflects our dedication to not only providing top-tier beauty and skincare products but also our strong sense of corporate responsibility towards the communities we know and love."

ABOUT PALM BEACH TAN:

Founded in 1990, Palm Beach Tan, Inc. is the leader in the indoor tanning industry, operating more than 650 locations nationwide, both corporate and franchise-owned, under the brands Palm Beach Tan and Planet Tan®. The company has revolutionized the industry through innovative technology, products and services, as well as a commitment to the education of the brand's more than 3000 salon beauty consultants. Palm Beach Tan offers the convenience of rewards-based memberships and a full range of beauty services, including multiple levels of sunbeds, sunless spray tanning and skin care, and its proprietary line of premium tanning and skincare products, Premier Collection®. For more information about Palm Beach Tan, Inc., please visit www.palmbeachtan.com .

