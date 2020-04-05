Palm Springs Nissan is ready and willing to help the community during this time

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everyone wants to stay safe and healthy for as long as possible. People are trying to be cautious and remain as protected as possible, but there are times when people need to leave their homes for essential things. Hygiene is one of the most important things in people's minds right now.

With that in mind, Palm Springs Nissan is trying to take as many precautions as possible. The staff is taking steps to deep clean and sanitize the showroom as often as possible. Cars and high-touch areas are being regularly sanitized on a regular basis. Staff is instructed to keep things as clean as possible to allow them to still serve the community. Palm Springs Nissan is committed to remaining open to serve our customers as effectively as possible.

Customers who are on the market for a car but have questions about the policies and procedures in place can reach out to the dealership. Palm Springs Nissan is available via its website, e-mail, and chat functions, but also over the phone as well. The dealership's phone number is 760-328-2800. Customers can visit the dealership at 68-177 Kyle Rd, Cathedral City, CA, 92234.

SOURCE Palm Springs Nissan