Palm Tree Announces Five Senior Promotions

Firm Continues Record Growth with Largest Promotion Class

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree" or "the company"), the modern M&A advisor that provides integrated investment banking, transaction support, and strategic finance services for private equity firms and businesses worldwide, today announced five senior promotions as part of its largest-ever promotion class of 19 employees.

"Palm Tree is extremely proud to acknowledge the contributions and advance the careers of our hardworking colleagues," said David Wolinsky, Chief Talent Officer at Palm Tree. "We have doubled in size over the past three years, and that's a testament to the vision and strategy we are pursuing and that our recruiting and professional development teams have implemented to help us meet the most pressing needs of middle-market companies today."

The newly appointed managerial positions at Palm Tree are:

Phillip Cooper, Managing Director, Investment Bank, has more than three decades of experience in sectors from industrial and manufacturing, oil and gas, and communications to restaurants and aerospace and defense. He advises on buy- and sell-side transactions, capital raises, and debt restructurings.

Rouzheen Myrick, Director, Financial Due Diligence, has almost two decades of experience in mergers & acquisitions and finance, including over $7 billion in transaction value with expertise in financial due diligence for both buy-side and sell-side transactions, integration, purchase price accounting, and financial planning & analysis.

Spencer Hong, Director, Transitions & Transformations, has more than a decade of experience in mergers & acquisitions, corporate FP&A, and data & analytics across various industries. He works on client engagements and business development efforts across the firm, with a focus on post-close financial integration, transitions & transformations, and value-creation initiatives.

Rishi Chellani, Senior Vice President, Financial Due Diligence, started his Palm Tree career as an Associate in 2019. He focuses on financial due diligence for both buy-side and sell-side transactions as well as post-close transition support. He has worked on deals and transactions across a variety of industries including consumer products, industrial services, and SaaS, among others.

Garrett Adame, Vice President, Transitions & Transformations, started at Palm Tree as an analyst in 2020. He is primarily focused on post-close integration, FP&A support, and accounting advisory and leads day-to-day client engagement activities and deliverable preparation.

In addition to the senior promotions, Palm Tree has also elevated 14 junior staff across both the finance and operations sides of the business. In addition to Hong and Myrick, three Operations colleagues were named to Director roles. Elsewhere, the company promoted two senior associates, four associates, three senior analysts, and two executive assistants.

In conjunction with the recent promotions, Palm Tree also announced that the firm, with a record number of applicants, will have the largest summer intern class in the company's history. More than 30 college students, from numerous reputable universities ranging from coast to coast, will be lending their academic experience to help Palm Tree achieve clients' strategic goals. The firm has seen a growing nationwide interest from students looking to break into the unique Palm Tree internship program that offers training and education across multiple M&A service lines.

About Palm Tree

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It provides integrated investment banking, transaction support, and strategic finance services that power strategic events and drive business. The analytical intelligence it delivers enables businesses to better prepare for and execute on transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity, and its team comes from private equity, Big-4 accounting, investment banking, and business operations experience. Its processes and deliverables enable clients to efficiently make critical business decisions and to realize advantageous outcomes in strategic events.

Securities products and services are offered through Palm Tree Securities LLC, member of FINRA, SIPC.

More information in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn.

