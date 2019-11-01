Palma Ceia SemiDesign Establishes United Kingdom Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a provider of next-generation wireless connectivity solutions, today announced the opening of a design center in Cambridge, United Kingdom. This addition will expand research & development efforts and support the company's growing worldwide customer base.

The expansion will accelerate IoT chip product development by bringing additional world-class design and production experience to Palma Ceia SemiDesign. The Cambridge team will work with a growing worldwide engineering team building advanced IoT connectivity products. The new design center adds critical resources necessary to achieve the company's mission to bring new and innovative IoT products and services to the market.

"Our decision to open our newest design center in the UK is another step in our continued growth to become a leading wireless IC supplier," said Roy E. Jewell, president and CEO of Palma Ceia SemiDesign. "It will enable us to access a very experienced base of wireless designers in the UK, thus more quickly broadening our connectivity product offering, and provide greater service and support to our growing customer base worldwide."

The Cambridge UK Technology Cluster, also known as Silicon Fen, has been at the forefront of mixed-signal SoC design since its inception. The Cambridge design center draws on the region's depth of experience in mixed-mode SoC design and includes engineers who have been responsible for key innovations in driving forward large-scale integration of CMOS radio designs for cellular, PAN and WAN standards. The team includes world-class RF, analog, digital and DSP engineering expertise with a proven track record of over 2 billion device deliveries.

The addition of the Cambridge team is the latest step in the global expansion Palma Ceia SemiDesign began in 2017. It follows the recent opening of facilities in Hong Kong and China. Contact information is available on the Palma Ceia SemiDesign website.

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign is a provider of communication IP and chips for next-generation WiFi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging WiFi and LTE standards, PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in Hong Kong, the company has its North American operations headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and original design center in McKinney, Texas. Additional sales and support activities are located in greater China, Israel, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at http://www.pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc., and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

