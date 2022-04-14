Palmer Scholars Partners with Zeacon, a Public Benefit Corporation, to Livestream Virtual Fundraiser

SEATTLE , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Palmer Scholars, Zeacon, a veteran- and minority-owned technology startup, will be livestreaming the "Stay In and Cheer" virtual fundraiser on April 19th, 2022, from 12:00-12:45 PDT to celebrate Palmer Scholars' incredible Scholars, Pre-Apprentices, and supporting community. With special guests including past Scholars, this year's celebration showcases Palmer Scholars' commitment to stewarding the educational and professional goals of underrepresented Pierce County young adults of color – wherever they start, whatever their path. Palmer Scholars honors the skills and talents that Scholars and Pre-Apprentices bring to the table while acknowledging and addressing the systemic barriers that arise in a young adult of color's pursuit of higher education and family-wage employment.

we are delighted that guests of the event will be able to virtually attend and donate to Palmer Scholars via Zeacon Live

"As a Minority-Owned Enterprise (MBE), we are thrilled that Palmer Scholars selected Zeacon as their technology partner to broadcast their marquee fundraiser. Zeacon's mission is to connect communities using our interactive livestreaming software, and we are delighted that guests of the event will be able to virtually attend and donate to Palmer Scholars via Zeacon Live Studio." - Kris Naidu, Zeacon CEO.

By utilizing Zeacon's interactive livestreaming solution, Zeacon Live Studio (ZLS), Palmer Scholars will be able to safely engage their community and philanthropic donors virtually. With the ability to interact in real-time and donate directly on the Zeacon platform, virtual guests will feel like they are at the event chatting to other guests and building genuine connections.

As a Public Benefit Corporation, Zeacon strives to generate social and public good. By working with Palmer Scholars to bring their fundraiser online and reach a wider audience, Zeacon's technology is helping support America's future by ensuring more under-represented young adults receive the mentorship, educational opportunities, and career pathways needed so that each Scholar or Pre-Apprentice can achieve their full potential. For additional information, contact peter.yu@zeacon.com.

Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a Public Benefit Corporation and Minority Business Enterprise that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the physical and virtual worlds through technology. Zeacon offers simple, turn-key metaverse and livestream commerce solutions. By partnering with organizations to drive digital transformation, Zeacon provides immersive, personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

For nearly 40 years, Palmer Scholars has guided over 600 young adults of color throughout Pierce County into and through postsecondary programs. They are leaders in the postsecondary success and workforce development space, known for their innovative approach, impact and partnerships. Palmer Scholars does not believe that a 4-year degree is the only avenue to a successful life. They expose Scholars and Pre-Apprentices to all educational and career pathways and give them the tools to choose the postsecondary program that best fits their strengths, whether that is a 2-year, 4-year, or apprenticeship program. Scholars and Pre-Apprentices receive over 100 hours of Postsecondary Readiness Training, Mentorship, Career-Connected Learning Opportunities, Financial Support, and Ongoing Socioemotional Support Services. Using their" Whole Scholar" model, which recognizes that Scholars and Pre-Apprentices experience trials and tribulations outside the classroom or work environment that will negatively impact their success within these spaces, Palmer Scholars makes a multi-year commitment to serving its Scholars and Pre-Apprentices wherever they start, and whatever their path may be. Learn more about Palmer Scholars' work by going to palmerscholars.org.

