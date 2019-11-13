Palms for Life Fund Launches Their Fall "Join1000" Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palms for Life Fund, the NYC-based non-profit that has been developing innovative humanitarian programs for the past 15 years in the areas of food, water and education, launches their Fall global campaign for "Join1000."

Since its inception in 2006, Palms for Life has impacted the lives of thousands of people around the world. Today, Palms for Life is a thriving nonprofit with multi-million dollar grant-programs operating across the world. And today, Palms for Life offers a way in which every person can become directly involved.

Join1000 is a monthly subscription donation program that funds micro-projects around the world, making a difference where it matters.

"This is already being done for your wardrobe, for your food, and for your wine, so we know that this kind of subscription format will be already familiar for many," says Naâma Laufer, Public Relations Officer at Palms for Life. "This, however, comes with a twist, knowing someone else is actually getting the direct benefit."

The sign up is easy. You set up a monthly donation. You vote on the project that makes you smile the biggest. You share with your community…and you help grow the fund that will help others around the world smile too. And, hey, it's cheaper than any of your other monthly subscriptions.

"Palms for Life's mission is to bring the needs of the poor and hungry onto everyone's radar screen because it's everyone's business if any child in this world goes to bed on a hungry stomach," states Hannah Laufer-Rottman, Founder & Director of Palms for Life. "Together, we can make sure that no girl misses school when she has her period because of inadequate sanitation. Together, we can bring water to schools so kids can drink during the day and wash their hands with soap and water. Together we have the power to give voice to those who have none."

Join1000. Together, let's be part of something bigger.

https://www.palmsforlifefund.org/ | https://www.palmsforlifefund.org/join1000

