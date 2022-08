Palo Alto Networks Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's little question that Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is one of the leading providers of cybersecurity solutions. The company offers an integrated three-pronged strategy that addresses the growing threat of cybersecurity: Strata, a network security platform that provides next-gen firewall solutions; Prisma, its cloud-based security services; and Cortex, its artificial-intelligence-powered endpoint security solution.The company's robust business performance has given way to a soaring stock price. Palo Alto Networks shares have bucked the recent broader market downturn, climbing 55% over the past year, but that's just the beginning. The stock has gained an eye-catching 179%, 3,305%, and 801% during the preceding three-year, five-year, and 10-year periods, respectively. On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks announced plans to split its shares for the first time in the company's history. This development is causing investors to take a fresh look at the cybersecurity innovator and its stock. Let's recap just what a stock split entails and whether Palo Alto Networks stock is a buy.Continue reading