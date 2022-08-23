|
23.08.2022 21:32:01
Palo Alto Networks Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split -- Is the Stock a Buy?
There's little question that Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is one of the leading providers of cybersecurity solutions. The company offers an integrated three-pronged strategy that addresses the growing threat of cybersecurity: Strata, a network security platform that provides next-gen firewall solutions; Prisma, its cloud-based security services; and Cortex, its artificial-intelligence-powered endpoint security solution.The company's robust business performance has given way to a soaring stock price. Palo Alto Networks shares have bucked the recent broader market downturn, climbing 55% over the past year, but that's just the beginning. The stock has gained an eye-catching 179%, 3,305%, and 801% during the preceding three-year, five-year, and 10-year periods, respectively. On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks announced plans to split its shares for the first time in the company's history. This development is causing investors to take a fresh look at the cybersecurity innovator and its stock. Let's recap just what a stock split entails and whether Palo Alto Networks stock is a buy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!