Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.12.2025 15:22:53

Palo Alto Networks Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Strengthen AI Security

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Friday said it has significantly expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises securely develop and deploy agentic AI and cloud-based applications.

The collaboration combines Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure capabilities with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS platform to deliver end-to-end AI security across hybrid multicloud environments.

The companies aim to address rising AI infrastructure risks, with Palo Alto Networks noting that nearly all organizations experienced AI-related attacks in the past year.

PANW closed Thursday's trading at $185.88, up $2.44 or 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Nachrichten