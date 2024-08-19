|
19.08.2024 22:17:12
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $357.7 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $227.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522.2 million or $1.51 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $2.190 billion from $1.953 billion last year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $357.7 Mln. vs. $227.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.190 Bln vs. $1.953 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.13 bln Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.47 to $1.49
