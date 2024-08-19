19.08.2024 22:17:12

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $357.7 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $227.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522.2 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $2.190 billion from $1.953 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $357.7 Mln. vs. $227.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.190 Bln vs. $1.953 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.13 bln Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.47 to $1.49

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Nachrichten