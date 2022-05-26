|
Palo Alto Networks Is a Cybersecurity Stock Steal Right Now
Top cybersecurity stock Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has been hit with volatility this year. At the moment, it's trading down about 9% so far in 2022, which suggests its handling the volatility better than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, which are down a respective 16% and 27% for the year.Accelerating growth and profitability have been key to salvaging this growth stock's price, and the company looks poised to continue delivering the goods. Given its potential, the stock is a fantastic deal right now after the company reported its latest quarterly earnings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
