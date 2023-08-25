|
25.08.2023 16:07:00
Palo Alto Networks Is Doing Just Fine in the New Cybersecurity Growth Supercycle
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) -- the largest pure-play stock in cybersecurity -- threw investors for a head trip when it said it was releasing fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on a recent Friday after the market closed. Fear spread that some ugly numbers were forthcoming.Turns out CEO Nikesh Arora and company just wanted to get the financial report out of the way ahead of a big weekend sales event. Not only were the fiscal 2023 (the 12 months ended in July) numbers good, but the outlook for the next few years was also pretty solid.Palo Alto Networks is a leader in the current cybersecurity supercycle and remains a top buy for the long term in my book. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!