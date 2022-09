Palo Alto Networks Is Profitable: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have abandoned many cloud-services stocks in the wake of the pandemic on fears that demand gains will collapse as the world returns to more normal working patterns. But the cloud-security niche is showing no signs of such a growth hangover.Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently announced strong sales trends through its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in late July. Management also projected another year of more than 20% annual sales gains ahead.Yes, investors shouldn't read too much into short-term operating trends. But Palo Alto Networks ' success implies bigger earnings gains ahead as the company prepares to reach $7 billion in annual sales.Continue reading