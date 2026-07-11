Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
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11.07.2026 12:16:00
Palo Alto Networks May Need a Breather Before Its Next Rally
Cybersecurity has been important for years, but its significance is about to expand thanks to artificial intelligence. Every AI model, chatbot, and physical AI requires digital safeguards to deter hackers. Furthermore, hackers are using AI to penetrate more systems, creating the need for larger cybersecurity budgets.This core thesis is part of the reason why Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has surged by almost 80% year-to-date. While the pieces are coming together for sustained revenue growth, the current rally may be a bit overdone.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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