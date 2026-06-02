Palo Alto Networks Posts Q3 Loss, But Adj. Profit Rises On Revenue Jump

(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Tuesday reported a loss for the third quarter results, despite revenues rising sharply.

Revenue increased 31.1% to $3.00 billion from $2.29 billion a year earlier, including contributions from CyberArk and Chronosphere. Product revenue climbed 31.1% to $594 million, while subscription and support revenue rose 31.2% to $2.41 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $177 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with net income of $262 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The loss reflected acquisition-related costs, intangible asset amortization and share-based compensation expenses associated with recent acquisitions.

Adjusted net income increased to $684 million, or $0.85 per share, from $561 million, or $0.80 per share a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, Palo Alto expects revenue of $3.345 billion to $3.355 billion, representing growth of about 32%, and adjusted earnings of $0.96 to $0.98 per share.

For fiscal 2026, the company forecast revenue of $11.42 billion to $11.43 billion, up about 24%, and adjusted earnings of $3.77 to $3.79 per share.