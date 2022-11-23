|
23.11.2022 15:30:00
Palo Alto Networks Soars on Cybersecurity Demand and a New Acquisition
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) continues to impress. With digital security more crucial than ever, shares of the top cybersecurity pure play (as measured by revenue and market cap) are down less than 6% in 2022 with just over a month to go until the new year.Considering that the S&P 500 index is down nearly 18% over the same time period, Palo Alto Networks has been a great stock to own during the bear market. The most recent pop higher is a result of the company's fiscal 2023 earnings update, which was accompanied by a raise in full-year financial guidance and the announcement of a new acquisition. Cybersecurity is a secular growth trend, and this is a top way to invest in the space for the long haul. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!