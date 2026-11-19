Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
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19.11.2026 17:58:52
Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains 6%
(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares are up 5.71 percent, gaining $19.42 to $359.35 on Thursday, following yesterday's announcement of a strong first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings report and $4.5 billion all-stock agreement to acquire Applied Compute, an artificial intelligence platform focused on post-training and inference of open-weight models.
PANW is currently trading at $359.35, up from the previous close of $339.92 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $350.52 and $370.00 during the session, with volume of approximately 8.13 million shares, compared with an average volume of 6.32 million. Its 52-week range is $139.57 to $432.33.
Palo Alto Networks reported net income of $482 million, or $0.57 per share, compared with $334 million, or $0.47 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $881 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue increased 39.2 percent to $3.445 billion from $2.474 billion.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's secure AI model training and deployment capabilities, with Applied Compute CEO Yash Patil set to become Palo Alto Networks' Co-Chief AI Officer. The deal is expected to close in the company's fiscal third quarter of 2027. For the full year, Palo Alto Networks expects revenue of $14.52 billion to $14.57 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.26 to $4.30.
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|Palo Alto Networks Inc
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