Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
|
18.11.2026 22:30:43
Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Applied Compute In $4.5 Bln Deal
(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a cybersecurity company, said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight artificial intelligence models, in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.5 billion, subject to adjustments.
The acquisition is intended to help enterprises train, adapt and deploy open-weight AI models securely across public clouds and sovereign environments. Palo Alto Networks said the combination will enable it to support customers using open-weight models, closed frontier models or a mix of both.
Applied Compute's platform and AI research team will join Palo Alto Networks. Yash Patil, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, will become Palo Alto Networks' Co-Chief AI Officer following the completion of the transaction.
Applied Compute will continue serving AI-native companies, digital natives and large enterprises, while Palo Alto Networks plans to make its platform available to its global customer base. The research team will also help integrate AI across Palo Alto Networks' offerings and train its proprietary large and small AI models.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance, and is expected to close in Palo Alto Networks' fiscal third quarter of 2027.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Inc
|
18:01
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Anleger warten auf Impulse: S&P 500 pendelt am Nachmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Ausblick: Palo Alto Networks verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Palo Alto Networks Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|327,60
|6,42%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAugen auf Anthropic-IPO: ATX fällt zum Handelsschluss ins Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine freundliche Tendenz am Donnerstag letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich abwärts. An der Wall Street gibt es unterschiedliche Tendenzen. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.