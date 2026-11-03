Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

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03.11.2026 13:55:02

Palo Alto Networks vs. Atlassian: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

In an era defined by digital transformation, investors often choose between security and collaboration. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) represent two distinct paths within the software market.

Palo Alto Networks focuses on platformization, aiming to be a one-stop shop for cybersecurity needs. Atlassian provides the backbone for team productivity and software development through tools like Jira and Confluence. While both benefit from enterprise digitization, their financial profiles and market strategies offer very different propositions for retail investors.

Palo Alto Networks provides network security, cloud security, and AI-driven operations to over 70,000 customers globally. It focuses on large enterprise organizations and governments, serving nine of the Fortune 10 and eight of the largest U.S. banks. Two distributors accounted for nearly 30% of total revenue in fiscal 2026. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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