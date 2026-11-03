Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
|
03.11.2026 13:55:02
Palo Alto Networks vs. Atlassian: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
In an era defined by digital transformation, investors often choose between security and collaboration. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) represent two distinct paths within the software market.
Palo Alto Networks focuses on platformization, aiming to be a one-stop shop for cybersecurity needs. Atlassian provides the backbone for team productivity and software development through tools like Jira and Confluence. While both benefit from enterprise digitization, their financial profiles and market strategies offer very different propositions for retail investors.
Palo Alto Networks provides network security, cloud security, and AI-driven operations to over 70,000 customers globally. It focuses on large enterprise organizations and governments, serving nine of the Fortune 10 and eight of the largest U.S. banks. Two distributors accounted for nearly 30% of total revenue in fiscal 2026. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Inc
|
02.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Palo Alto Networks-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Palo Alto Networks von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Palo Alto Networks-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palo Alto Networks-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beendet den Freitagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Handelsende seitwärts (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Palo Alto Networks Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|312,95
|0,13%