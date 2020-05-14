Palo Alto University Redesigns M.S. in Psychology Online Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palo Alto University has redesigned its M.S. in Psychology program, offering three distinct tracks and more flexibility that allows students to earn their degree in less than two years. On May 20, Eduardo Bunge, Ph.D. and Amanda Fanniff, Ph.D. will host a Zoom webinar for prospective students interested on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm.

The M.S. program offers the following three tracks:



Terminal M.S. in Psychology

Terminal M.S. in Psychology, emphasis in Forensics

Ph.D. Preparation

Each track has been designed to help advance graduates' careers and expand their industry knowledge. An M.S. in Psychology qualifies students to teach at the community college level, conduct research, or work in the business sector in customer service, human resources, or advocacy. The forensics track can help students pursue an exciting career in criminal justice, while the Ph.D. preparation program helps prepare students for a doctoral degree in clinical psychology.

"I have seen many students getting jobs in multiple fields or transition to the Ph.D. program successfully," said Eduardo Bunge Ph.D., professor at Palo Alto University and the director of the M.S. Psychology program. "With its multiple tracks, every student can get what they need to advance their careers. Also, PAU has been teaching online for quite some time, and has been successful at taking the distance out of "distance learning" and creating productive working and academic relationships between students and faculty."

"I'm excited that Palo Alto University is bringing our forensic expertise to the M.S. program," added Amanda M. Fanniff, Ph.D., associate professor at Palo Alto University. "An M.S. in Psychology with an emphasis in forensics can be a stepping stone for career advancement in several fields, including corrections, law enforcement, and forensic mental health."

For more information about Palo Alto University's redesigned M.S. in Psychology or to register for the informational webinar, please visit http://www.paloaltou.edu or call 650-433-3828. The university is located at 1791 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, Calif. 94304

ABOUT OUR FACULTY

Eduardo Bunge, Ph.D., is a professor in the Ph.D. program and the Master of Arts in Counseling program at Palo Alto University. In addition to teaching, Dr. Bunge currently directs the Children and Adolescents Psychotherapy and Technology (CAPT) Research Lab. Born and educated in Argentina, he is also the co-director of a children's and adolescents' clinic in Buenos Aires (Fundación de Terapia Cognitiva con Niños y Adolescentes, ETCI).

Amanda Fanniff, P.h.D. received her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Arizona, with a subspecialization in psychology, policy, and law. With a background in forensic psychology, Dr. Fanniff researches developmental considerations in the assessment and treatment of juvenile offenders. Her research has been supported by the American Psychology-Law Society and the American Academy of Forensic Psychology. Dr. Fanniff completed her clinical internship at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and also completed a post-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Mental Health Law and Policy at the University of South Florida.

Palo Alto University is a private, nonprofit university with a focus on the behavioral and social sciences, especially psychology and counseling. Available degree programs include bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in business psychology, social psychology, counseling, and clinical psychology. Palo Alto University offers various course formats to meet students' needs and prepare for their desired role in the mental health field.

SOURCE Palo Alto University