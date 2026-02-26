Darling Ingredients Aktie
WKN: 895117 / ISIN: US2372661015
|
26.02.2026 04:17:52
Palo Duro Investment Partners Opens New $23 Million Darling Ingredients Position
According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Palo Duro Investment Partners, LP initiated a new position in Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) acquiring 632,050 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price over the quarter, was approximately $22.75 million. The stake’s quarter-end value also stood at $22.75 million, reflecting both the size of the purchase and prevailing stock prices at the period’s close.This new holding represents 6.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.As of Feb. 25, 2026, shares of Darling Ingredients were priced at $53.08, up 34.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 19 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
