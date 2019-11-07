+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
07.11.2019 20:14:00

Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded a $5.4M Contract

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a $5.4M firm fixed price contract by the US Army Contracting Command to deliver military display systems for the M1A2 Abrams tank.

These high resolution, optically coupled displays have been designed and qualified for the M1A2 Abrams tank and will be delivered and installed in US Army vehicles. All deliveries under this contract will take place through 2021.

"This award brings our current order backlog at over $30M," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "We were again selected to provide a critical component to the most advanced fighting vehicle in the world. This further demonstrates Palomar's position as the premier supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.

